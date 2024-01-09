Sri Lanka announce 16-member squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe; Wanindu Hasaranga returns to captain

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced the T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Zimbabwe on home soil. The country's Sports and Youth Affairs minister Harin Fernando has approved the squad, prompting the cricketing board to release it. The R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium will host all three games on January 14, 16 and 18.

Ace spin bowler Wanindu Hasaranga will start his captaincy stint with the series against Zimbabwe. The 26-year-old will also mark his return to the side, having suffered a hamstring injury after participating in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). It also forced him to miss the 2023 World Cup entirely and undergo surgery. Notably, Sri Lanka didn't include Dunith Wellalage, given how he showcased his bowling and batting prowess during the Asia Cup this year.

Pathum Nissanka, who was hospitalised due to a suspected case of dengue, has been included in the squad, subject to fitness. Nevertheless, the opener's illness has forced him to miss the ODI series.

Sri Lanka squad: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Janith Perera, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka (subject to fitness), Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Akila Dananjaya.

Sri Lanka scrape through a two-wicket win over Zimbabwe in 2nd ODI

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe gave the hosts a real run for money in the 2nd ODI after the first game between the two sides ended with no result. Batting first after winning a crucial toss, visiting captain Craig Ervine stood tall with 82 off 127 deliveries, but lacked big contributions from other batters as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 208 in 44.4 overs.

In reply, the Island nation had their own share of struggles, succumbing to 90-5 in 26.3 overs. However, Janith Liyanage (95 off 127) held the innings together, but his dismissal left the home side at 172-8. Then, Jeffery Vandersay (19*) and Chameera (18*) held their nerves to script victory for Sri Lanka with six balls to spare.

