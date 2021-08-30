Dinesh Chandimal returns as Sri Lanka announce 22-man squad for South Africa ODIs and T20Is

Sri Lanka Cricket has announced the home side's squads for the upcoming one-day international and Twenty20 international series against the visiting South African team.

Last week, the SLC announced a 30-member squad for the series against the Proteas, which has now been trimmed to 22 players.

Former captain and veteran middle-order batsman Dinesh Chandimal has been named in the 22-member squad which will be led by seam-bowling all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva. Chandimal's last international appearance for Sri Lanka came during a two-match Test series in the Caribbean back in March.

Kusal Perera also makes a return to the squad after missing out on the ODI and T20I series against India in July due to injury. Perera suffered a sprained ankle while training in the lead-up to the Indian series in July and he will open the innings with Avishka Fernando.

No place for Angelo Matthews in Sri Lanka's white-ball squad

Angelo Matthews does not have a place in Sri Lanka white-ball squads for South Africa series.

Meanwhile, former skipper and veteran all-rounder Angelo Matthews, opener Dimuth Karunaratne and pacer Suranga Lakmal have been left out of the team. Matthews was dropped from the white-ball set-up for the tour of England. The former skipper then opted out of the Indian series due to personal reasons.

Selectors have opted to include uncapped players like Pulina Tharanga while ambidextrous Kamindu Mendis has earned a recall following his brilliant performances in the SLC Invitation T20 League.

Seam-bowling all-rounder Lahiru Madushanaka, who earned his maiden ODI cap in 2017 and his T20I cap in 2019, has also earned a recall to the team. Uncapped right-arm off-spinner Lahiru Madushanka earned his maiden call-up to the national side as well.

The rest of the squad boasts familiar names in the form of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, all-rounder Charith Asalanka, who had a brilliant outing against India back in July. Minod Bhanuka has retained his spot despite an average outing against India.

All-rounder Chamika Karunaratne, who had an amazing series against India also finds a place in the squad, as has left-arm orthodox, Praveen Jayawickrama. Wanindu Hasaranga and Akila Dananjaya will lead the spin-bowling department.

Sri Lanka will host South Africa in a series of 3 ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODI series will kickstart in Colombo on September 2.

Sri Lanka's squad for ODI and T20I series against South Africa:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Nuwan Pradeep, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akhila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lahiru Kumara,Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Madushanka, Pulina Tharanga, Maheesh Theekshana.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar