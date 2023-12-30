Sri Lanka announces preliminary squads for Zimbabwe series; Wanindu Hasaranga appointed as the new T20I captain

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed star bowling all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga as the T20I captain ahead of the home series against Zimbabwe. Wicket-keeper batter Kusal Mendis will take over the mantle in the ODI format.

The selectors' decision ended Dasun Shanaka's reign as the white-ball captain of Sri Lanka, which lasted a couple of years.

The selection panel headed by Upul Tharanga named the preliminary squads for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Zimbabwe at home. SLC stated that the final squads will be announced in due course and that the players will be shortlisted from the preliminary squad. SLC's official media release read:

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the following preliminary squads selected by the Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee, focusing on the Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka. The final squads for both the ODI and T20I squads will be selected out of the below-given preliminary squads."

Preliminary squad for ODI series: Kusal Mendis (C), Charith Asalanka (VC), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushamnatha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Gunasekara

Preliminary squad for T20I series: Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Charith Asalanka (VC), Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dasun Shanka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushamnatha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kamindu Mendis, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana

Expand Tweet

Wanindu Hasaranga had a phenomenal LPL 2023, ending up as the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker

Wanindu Hasaranga had a dream run in Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 earlier this year. Across 10 matches, he scored 279 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 189.80, including two half-centuries. He also topped the wicket charts, picking up 19 scalps at an average of 10.74, with 6/9 being his best figures.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App