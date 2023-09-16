“[Sri Lanka are] peaking at the right time” – Dasun Shanaka ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 final vs India

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has lauded his side for reaching the Asia Cup 2023 final, scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.

Shanaka stressed that the defending champions have only lost to India in the continental tournament. The all-rounder even credited his side for fighting spirit in the game against India, where Dunith Wellalage’s fifer and Charith Asalanka’s four-wicket haul helped them bundle out the Men in Blue for 213.

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan to reach the Asia Cup 2023 final. Shanaka now wants his team to continue the impressive work in the summit clash.

Shanaka told the reporters, as quoted by Sri Lanka Cricket Board’s YouTube channel on Saturday:

“Yeah, [Sri Lanka are] peaking at the right time. You know the boys deliberately want to deliver for the country. As a team, we’ve been underdogs, so everyone wants to perform on the bigger stage. These youngsters need to show the world what they are capable of. That’s the secret of this young team.”

He continued:

“In the India game, you saw how we fought after the first 10 overs with the bowling. They [fans] like to see these kids Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, and the young batsmen like Charith Asalanka, and Pathum Nissanka how they chip in this game. Not to forget Sadeera Samarawickrama as well.”

It’s worth mentioning that Matheesha Pathirana and Wellalage are the leading wicket-takers in the tournament, having scalped 11 and 10 wickets, respectively.

Meanwhile, Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickarama are placed second and third in terms of highest run-scorer. The duo have scored 253 and 215, respectively. They are only behind Shubman Gill, who is the leading run-scorer with 275 runs, including a century against Bangladesh.

“We need to take more wickets upfront” – Dasun Shanaka on Sri Lanka’s chances in the Asia Cup 2023 final

Dasun Shanaka further said that they would have to repeat their Super 4 performance against India in order to give them a chance to win the Asia Cup final. On this, he said:

“Of course, we are ready [for the Asia Cup 2023 final]. See, it totally depends on the pitch. The pitches have been playing a part in this tournament. According to the pitch stats, we are picking a good side, especially bowling against India, we need to take more wickets upfront. That opens the game for us. That’s a key area in the game.”

Shanaka and Co. will look to win the Asia Cup 2023 final and become the joint-most successful team in the tournament alongside India (seven titles). Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 23 runs in the last edition of the tournament played in a T20 format.

Sri Lanka's road to Asia Cup 2023 final:

Beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets

Beat Afghanistan by 2 runs

Beat Bangladesh by 21 runs

Lost to India by 41 runs

Beat Pakistan by two wickets via the DLS method.