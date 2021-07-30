Sri Lanka Cricket ban Gunathilaka, Mendis and Dickwella for 1 year from international cricket 

In relation to the bio-bubble breach, Sri Lanka Cricket has banned Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella for one year from all forms of international cricket and six months from domestic cricket. They have also been fined 10 million Sri Lankan rupees for the same.

The three Sri Lankan players roamed around in a market in Durham as they were filmed by a local. They were suspended and sent home by the board for breaching the rules. They faced a lot of criticism for their actions.

" Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform that vice-captain Kusal Mendis, wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella, and batsman Danushka Gunathilaka will be flown back to Sri Lanka, with immediate effect. This decision was taken following a preliminary inquiry conducted over a Video posted on Social Media in which the said three players can be seen outside their designated hotel," SLC said in a statement.

Sri Lanka's chances in the upcoming World T20 after this decision

The 2014 champions would have to play the qualifiers to make it to the Super 12 stage of this year's World T20. They did not finish in the top 10 according to the ICC Team rankings as of 20 March, 2021.

Sri Lanka are placed alongside Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia in Group A of Round 1. The top two teams from both the groups (A and B) will make it to the Super 12. They would definitely miss the services of the three experienced players in the tournament.

The series win against India shall give them a lot of confidence going forward. While the Indian team had missed the services of 8 players who were isolated due to COVID-19, it was still a commendable performance by the hosts.

They are also scheduled to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is vs South Africa in September, which shall help them in finalizing their combinations before going into the qualifiers.

