Sri Lanka cricket to bid for 3 major ICC events between 2024-2031

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is set to bid for three major ICC events, which will be organized between 2024-2031. The three events are the ICC T20 World Cup, the Men’s ODI World Cup, and the Champions Trophy.

Sri Lanka has not hosted a major ICC event since the T20 World Cup in 2012. In a statement released on Tuesday, the cricket board said it would make a 'joint bid' to host some of the events.

A media release from SLC stated:

"Sri Lanka Cricket decided to bid for 03 Major ICC Men’s events to be held during the period of 2024 to 2031. Accordingly, bids will be submitted for the ICC T20 World Cup, Men’s Cricket World Cup, and the Champions Trophy. Sri Lanka Cricket, in certain events, will make a ‘Joint Bid’ in collaboration with an ICC Member country or countries."

SLC to hold a ‘Residential Training Camp’ for U19 Cricketers focusing on the upcoming ACC U19 Tournament and the U19 ICC Cricket WC.



A squad of 65 players already chosen via an Island-wide Talent Profiling Program will undergo the 21-Day Camp #lka https://t.co/BpsMb1WmqQ — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 22, 2021

The board has also decided to offer an annual contract to 60 domestic cricketers due to the lack of games during the pandemic. The Selection Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket will pick the 60 players eligible for the contract.

Sri Lankan cricketers in a deadlock with their board over pay dispute

New contracts for Sri Lanka’s cricketers has been a bone of contention. Several players will get pay cuts with Mathews losing USD 50,000. Karunaratne will lose 30k while Lakmal will miss out 45k. Players want formula on which Contract Grades were done explained. Won’t sign until. pic.twitter.com/v3pdswwT2W — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) May 15, 2021

Sri Lanka cricketers are currently in a tussle with their board over a pay dispute. The Sri Lanka cricket board has developed a new contract model that rewards players based on their on-field performances and fitness standards. However, the players are not in favor of accepting such a contract.

The tussle has been going on for a few weeks now, and none of the players have got on board to sign a new contract.

The Sri Lankan cricketers are currently on a temporary tour-based contract which they have signed ahead of their limited-overs series against England, which starts tomorrow.

Even during the ODI series against Bangladesh last month, the Lankan players signed a 'tour contract' instead of accepting the annual performance-based contract.

It remains to be seen what kind of solution the board and the players will reach once the Lankans return from the tour of England.

Intra-Squad Practice Match (20 over)

KJP Team won by 7 wicketshttps://t.co/pwBNurrIp1

Mendis Team - 219/4 (20)v

KJP Team - 220/3 (19.2)

🏏

O Fernando 50* (34, retired)

K Perera 95 (50)

Dhananjaya de Silva 32* (22)

W Hasaranga 25 (10)

⚾

B Fernando 2/34

A Dananjaya 1/40#ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/9FlcCt4IN5 — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 18, 2021

