Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis arrested over a fatal road accident 

  • Kusal Mendis has landed himself in trouble after a collision with a 64-year-old cyclist resulted in the latter's death.
  • Kusal Mendis last played for Sri Lanka in March this year when West Indies toured the island nation.
Prashanth Satish
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 05 Jul 2020, 18:01 IST
Kusal Mendis in action against South Africa during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019
Kusal Mendis in action against South Africa during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis has been arrested following an accident in the area of Pandura, where he collided with a 64-year-old cyclist, which led to the death of the latter.

According to Sri Lankan media reports, the accident took place in the 13KM post in the Horethuduwa area in Panadura at 5.30 am on Sunday. The cricketer was arrested by the North Police and will be produced before the magistrate.

The Police Spokesperson, SSP Jaliya Senaratne, confirmed the news of Kusal Mendis' arrest earlier today and the victim has been identified as a resident of the Gorakapola area in Panadura.

Kusal Mendis career at a glance

Kusal Mendis, just 25 years old, has been an integral part of the Sri Lankan sides across all formats. He has played 44 Tests, 76 ODIs and 26 T20I's for the island nation. He also has 2995 runs next to his name in Tests at an average of 37, and 7 tons to add to it. In ODIs, he averages above 30 amassing a total of 2167 runs.

The right-handed batsman last played competitively for Sri Lanka against the touring West Indies back in March. Kusal Mendis scored just the 11 runs in two T20I innings, as the home team slumped to 2-0 series defeat.

The 25-year-old had earlier scored a century and a half-century in the ODI series against the same opposition. Sri Lanka would go on to whitewash the West Indies 3-0 in that series.

The island nation have not played international cricket since then due to the grievous circumstances the world finds itself in right now. Sri Lanka has seen some of their major international assignments postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The side had returned to full practice only last week.

Published 05 Jul 2020, 18:01 IST
Sri Lanka Cricket Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup Team
