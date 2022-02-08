Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Australia series

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Mendis has tested positive for coronavirus after landing in Australia ahead of the five-match T20I series.

The 27-year-old right-handed batsman was found to be positive during a routine rapid antigen test on Monday (February 7). Mendis is currently in isolation as per COVID-19 protocols.

Confirming the developments, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) stated:

"Kusal Mendis, who is with the touring Sri Lanka National Team in Australia, has tested positive for Covid-19. The result of the RAT was confirmed following a PCR test, which was conducted on the same day. Mendis is currently placed in isolation as the per COVID-19 protocols."

Uncapped fast bowler Nuwan Thushara, who was part of the 20-member Sri Lanka squad to tour Australia, had also tested positive prior to their departure. The team left for Australia on January 31. Trainer Dilshan Fonseka had also tested positive for the virus at that time.

The rest of the squad have begun their training as they aim to trump the T20I world champions.

Sri Lanka to play five T20Is against Australia

The Islanders are scheduled to play a five-match T20I series against the reigning world champions. It is scheduled to kick off on February 11 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Sydney is also scheduled to host the second game before they move to Manuka Oval for the third match of the series. The Melbourne Cricket Ground will be the home for the last two matches of the tour.

After the limited-overs series against Australia, Sri Lanka are slated to tour India for a two-match Test and three-match T20 series. It is scheduled to start on February 25.

Sri Lanka's squad for their tour of Australia:

Also Read Article Continues below

Squad: Dasun Shanaka (C), Charith Asalanka (VC), Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Kamil Mishara, Ramesh Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama,

Edited by Diptanil Roy