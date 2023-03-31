Sri Lanka fail direct qualification to World Cup 2023 after 2-0 loss to New Zealand 

Sri Lankan cricket hit a new low on Friday as their national team failed to qualify directly to the Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. The Islanders had to win their second ODI against New Zealand to remain in the race for the eighth spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League table.

However, that wasn't to be as the Kiwis completed a tricky chase and won by six wickets to ensure that Sri Lanka had no chance of direct qualification. West Indies (88 points) are currently in eighth position and the Lankan Lions (81 points) failed to overtake them.

The intentions from Sri Lanka seemed clear as they opted to bat first and put scoreboard pressure on the Kiwis. That wasn't to be as they got bundled out for just 157 runs and got no momentum whatsoever in their innings.

Except for Pathum Nissanka (57), the entire top and middle order failed to show any resistance. Skipper Dasun Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne then played some handy cameos to get to a total that gave their bowlers some fighting chance.

New Zealand lost three quick wickets and it felt like the game could go down to the wire. However, Will Young (86*) and Henry Nicholls (44*) helped the hosts cross the line. The visitors started the tour with promise, but ended up not winning a single game.

Sri Lanka will need to play in the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka will now need to play the qualifiers for the World Cup 2023 in Zimbabwe to try and get through to one of those final two spots up for grabs. While West Indies will be relieved that the Lankans haven't overtaken them, they aren't out of danger yet.

South Africa (78 points) are going to play a couple of ODIs against the Netherlands and a 2-0 win will see them overtake the Windies. Ireland (68 points) will also have a chance to overtake the men from the Caribbean as they play three ODIs against Bangladesh in May. With three teams in the race for that one spot, it could well go down to the wire.

