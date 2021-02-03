Sri Lanka head coach Mickey Arthur and batsman Lahiru Thirimanne test positive for COVID-19

Sri Lanka National Cricket Team head coach Mickey Arthur and batsman Lahiru Thirimanne have tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the side's tour of West Indies later this month.

Sri Lanka's tour of West Indies is slated to begin on February 20 but it may well be rescheduled after the recent developments.

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) released an official statement on Wednesday stating that the 36-member squad, alongside the team's support staff, had undergone COVID-19 testing.

After testing positive, both Mickey Arthur and Lahiru Thirimanne have been instructed to follow the government's health protocols regarding COVID-19.

"They were detected following PCR Tests carried out yesterday (2nd February) for the entire 36-member squad, along with the Coaching Staff, Net Bowlers, and the HPC Staff. Immediately upon identification, both Mickey Arthur and Lahiru Thirimanne have been directed to follow the Government's health protocol laid out on Covid-19

"Considering the current situation, SLC is exploring the possibility of rescheduling the Tour of West Indies, which was scheduled to commence on 20th February 2021. In the meantime, Sri Lanka Cricket will continue with normal operations, adhering to the stipulated Health Protocols in all its centers," said SLC in a statement.

The provisional squad commenced training, in groups of three and on different time slots, on January 28 at Colombo. Sri Lanka are to feature in 2 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 3 T20Is in the Caribbean.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) also announced a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka that will be part of the World Cup Super League. The series is scheduled to be held in May.

Bangladesh will then travel to Sri Lanka for a Test series that was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The window for the rescheduling of that series is yet to be finalized.