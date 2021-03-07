Sri Lanka name a 17-member squad for the Test series against West Indies

The Sri Lankan cricket team are currently touring the West Indies for a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series and a couple of Tests. A couple of weeks before the first Test's commencement, the visitors have named a strong 17-member squad.

The Test series will kick off on March 21, 2021, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Antigua. The second Test will take place from March 29, 2021, at the same venue.

Dimuth Karunaratne will lead the side after missing the two-match series against England earlier this year due to a broken thumb. The left-handed batsman will lead the Sri Lanka team in the ODIs.

Pathum Nissanka has been picked in the Test squad for the first time after some wonderful first-class cricket performances. The 22-year-old right-hander could make his debut in this series.

Thus far, in the 33 first-class matches that he has played, Nissanka accrued a total of 3,445 runs at a fabulous average of 65.37. He has already registered 13 centuries and 13 half-centuries in first-class cricket.

Lahiru Kumara snubbed by Sri Lanka after COVID-19 struggles

Dhananjaya de Silva will also make a comeback after missing the England series due to a thigh injury he sustained during the tour of South Africa.

On the other hand, Lahiru Kumara, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, hasn't made the squad. Kasun Rajitha, who still seems to be recovering from the injury he sustained in South Africa, also misses out.

Having lost their last two series against South Africa and England by comprehensive margins, the onus is on Sri Lanka to turn things around in the West Indies.

In a press release, Sri Lanka Cricket said:

“Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya De Silva, Roshen Silva, Vishwa Fernando, and Lasith Embuldeniya will leave for the Caribbean tonight to take part in the Test series."

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Dhananjaya De Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Lasith Embuldeniya