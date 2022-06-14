"There was a chance it would all go wrong" - Dasun Shanaka reflects on his heroics in third T20I against Australia

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka opened up on his mindset before guiding his side to a thrilling four-wicket win over Australia in the third T20I in Kandy on June 11. The right-handed batter said he had targeted three sixes in each of the last three overs and is happy to accomplish so.

Shanaka, who came to bat when the hosts were 96-4 chasing 177, dragged himself to 6 off 12 balls at one stage. However, the 30-year-old changed gears in the 18th over, hitting Josh Hazlewood for two fours and two sixes. The hosts, who needed 59 off 18 deliveries, won with one ball to spare.

Two days after pulling off a heist, the all-rounder admitted that there were only a few innings like that and felt the joy of having crafted it. The 30-year old stated that he planned to hit at least three boundaries an over in the final three overs alongside the singles.

The seam-bowling all-rounder said (as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo):

"It was a huge joy to me to be able to play an innings like that. There are very few innings like that. My plan was to hit three boundaries an over in the last three overs. That would mean 54 runs [if all the boundaries were sixes]. With the singles we would get, there'd be a chance. There was a chance it would all go wrong, but I was able to do my best. It was great win - not just for me, but the whole country."

Although Sri Lanka lost their first two matches and the series, the public was behind their countrymen and supported them passionately. With the nation battling its worst economic crisis since 1948, the come-from-behind win would have lifted everybody's spirits.

"We are getting ready to deliver in the ODIs" - Dasun Shanaka

Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will look to continue the momentum. (Credits: Twitter)

Shanaka thanked the people of Sri Lanka for coming to the stadium to support them despite struggling for basic necessities. Despite their batters' underwhelming performances in the T20s, he trusts them to deliver in the ODIs.

He said:

"We know that people in Sri Lanka are under a lot of pressure. They are not getting the necessities. Despite that they are supporting us a lot. We are really thankful to them for that. We are getting ready to deliver in the ODIs. The strength of the batting will decide the series I think, because I'm sure our batters will play well throughout the series."

The first of the five ODIs between Sri Lanka and Australia begins on Tuesday, June 14 in Pallekele.

