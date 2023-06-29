Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera ruled out of Super Six in World Cup Qualifiers, replacement announced

Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out for the Super Six in the World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe. The development comes as a setback for Dasun Shanaka and Co., as Chameera had experience playing 44 ODIs and scalping 50 wickets at an economy rate of 5.39.

The speedster is still recovering from a right pectoral muscle injury he sustained on the right shoulder. It happened when he was practicing before their first qualifier game ahead of the group stage.

The 31-year-old will now undergo rehabilitation at the High-Performance Center at Ranasinghe Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS).

Meanwhile, Dilshan Madhushanka has been included in the squad in place of Chameera. The medium pacer has, so far, played eleven T20Is and two ODIs, scalping 12 and two wickets, respectively.

The official handle of Sri Lanka Cricket tweeted:

“Dushmantha Chameera is still recovering from a right pectoral muscle injury he sustained on the right shoulder while practicing ahead of Sri Lanka's first game of the group stage of the qualifiers. Accordingly, the bowler will not be available for selections for the Super Six Round games as well.”

Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 @OfficialSLC Player Update



Dushmantha Chameera is still recovering from a right pectoral muscle injury he sustained on the right shoulder while practicing ahead of Sri Lanka's first game of the group stage of the qualifiers.

Accordingly, the bowler will not be available for… Player Update #CWC23 Dushmantha Chameera is still recovering from a right pectoral muscle injury he sustained on the right shoulder while practicing ahead of Sri Lanka's first game of the group stage of the qualifiers.Accordingly, the bowler will not be available for… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨 Player Update #CWC23 Dushmantha Chameera is still recovering from a right pectoral muscle injury he sustained on the right shoulder while practicing ahead of Sri Lanka's first game of the group stage of the qualifiers.Accordingly, the bowler will not be available for… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/oAwk8qZoNC

He continued:

"Chameera will return home and engage in a rehabilitation program at the High-Performance Center at the RPICS. Dilshan Madushanka will be included in the squad in place of Chameera."

Sri Lanka qualify for World Cup Qualifiers Super Six in style

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, has been in exceptional form in the World Cup Qualifiers. They qualified for the Super Six in style, with four wins on the trot, defeating Scotland, Oman, Ireland, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the group-stage games.

The points from victories against qualifying teams (Scotland and Oman) are carried into the Super Six stage.

ICC Cricket World Cup @cricketworldcup



How the Super Six standings look at the end of the Qualifier group stages The race for the final two #CWC23 spots is heating upHow the Super Six standings look at the end of the Qualifier group stages The race for the final two #CWC23 spots is heating up 🔥How the Super Six standings look at the end of the Qualifier group stages 👀 https://t.co/LjWB7hpWvw

Lanka will play their next game against the Netherlands in Bulawayo on Friday, June 30. Dasun Shanka and Co. will then face Scotland and the West Indies in their hopes of qualifying for the 2023 ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madhushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha

Poll : 0 votes