Charith Asalanka to lead SLC XI against West Indies side in 4-day practice match

Sri Lanka's star performer at the 2021 T20 World Cup, Charith Asalanka, has got an opportunity to lead the SLC president's XI in a four-day practice match against the West Indies team. The match will commence on November 14 (Sunday) at the SSC in Colombo.

Apart from Asalanka, several other regular international players like Pathum Nissanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lasith Embuldeniya, and Vishwa Fernando will feature in the SLC XI.

Sri Lanka Cricket's (SLC) official media release in this regard read:

"The West Indies National Team will play a Four-Day warm-up game, starting on the 14th November 2021 at the SSC, Colombo. The match will be played against the SLC President’s XI."

SLC President’s XI squad:

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Roshen Silva, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Kamil Mishara, Chamika Gunasekera, Suminda Lakshan, Lakshan Sandakan, Ramesh Mendis, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando

Kraigg Brathwaite will continue to lead West Indies Test side in the Sri Lanka series

After their exit from the T20 T20 World Cup in the super 12 stages, the West Indies team will now play a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. The squad has already reached the island nation and will play a 4-day practice match starting Sunday.

Opening batter Kraigg Brathwaite will continue to lead the young West Indies side in this series with Jermaine Blackwood as his deputy. Former skipper Jason Holder's experience and form will be crucial for the Windies side on this tough subcontinental tour.

According to a report on ESPNcricinfo, West Indies chief selector Roger Harper gave his opinion on the squad and said:

"The squad is well balanced, with good depth in all departments. The composition is very similar to the squad that brought us success in our last away tour to Bangladesh, with a few changes in personnel. There are a number of players who are familiar with Sri Lankan conditions and most of the others have good experience in the Indian sub-continent, so they know what to expect and are gearing themselves for it."

West Indies Test squad for the series against Sri Lanka:

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Jermaine Blackwood (vc), Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jeremy Solozano, Jomel Warrican

