Sri Lanka's tour of West Indies postponed after player and coach test positive for COVID-19

The Sri Lankan cricket team's tour of the West Indies has been postponed after head coach Mickey Arthur and top-order batsman Lahiru Thirimanne tested positive for COVID-19.

All players, along with the support staff and net bowlers, were scheduled to start training on Tuesday. The entire contingent had to undergo COVID-19 tests, where Lahiru Thirimanne and coach Arthur tested positive. Both individuals were taken to a quarantine centre identified by Sri Lanka Cricket. All players who were also in close contact with the two have also been asked to self-quarantine.

While Thirimanne had attended the wedding of wicketkeeper-batsman Sadeera Samarawickrama on Tuesday, Arthur was on a break following the Test series against England.

Sri Lankan players to go through another round of testing on February 10th

The fitness tests that were scheduled to take place this week have now been pushed back. According to media reports, there will be another round of COVID-19 tests for the Sri Lankan squad on February 10th.

Whether the players will be allowed to go through fitness tests or not will be decided by the COVID-19 test results.

Sri Lanka squad to go through a new fitness test inspired by Indian and Australian teams

The Sri Lanka squad was all set to go through a new fitness test regime under new trainer Grant Luden. Inspired by other teams like India and Australia, this new fitness test would require players to finish a two-kilometer run within a span of 8 minutes and 35 seconds. The players will now get a few extra days to train for the same.

Sri Lanka Cricket will now reportedly negotiate with the West Indies Cricket Board to postpone the scheduled tour to a future date. The Sri Lankan team were originally set to face West Indies across 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is during the tour.

The players will now prepare themselves for the upcoming series against Bangladesh scheduled to take place in April. Sri Lankan Cricket Board officials have revealed that COVID-19 restrictions will be relaxed for the Bangladesh series.