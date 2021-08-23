Dinesh Chandimal named in Sri Lanka's 30-man probable squad for South Africa white-ball series     

Sri Lankan selectors have recalled wicketkeeper-batsman and former captain Dinesh Chandimal for the white-ball series against South Africa, according to news reports. Sri Lanka and South Africa will clash in three ODIs and as many T20Is from September 2 in Colombo.

However, the 30-man squad announced by the selectors is a preliminary one. All-rounder Dasun Shanaka, who led the team impressively in the home series against India, has been retained as captain, the Sunday Times said.

The three-match T20 series will also be one of Sri Lanka's final assignments before the first-round fixtures of the T20 World Cup.

The team will head to Oman in October for a couple of T20Is against the co-hosts of the World Cup. The island nation will take on the Netherlands, Namibia and Ireland in a bid to reach the Super 12 stage.

In a further boost, Sri Lankan players Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera have been roped in for the second phase of IPL 2021, to be played in the UAE, the other World Cup host.

On Saturday, it emerged that the duo will join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Playing in the high-octane Indian T20 league, which commences on September 19, will only stand them in good stead for the World Cup.

Hasaranga was the Player of the Series in the recently concluded #SLvIND T20I series taking 7 wickets in 3 matches at an economy rate of 5.58.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #NowAChallenger pic.twitter.com/N6eggNkQ0B — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 21, 2021

Sri Lanka's 30-man probable squad to face South Africa

Sri Lanka cricket team. (Credits: Twitter)

Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Minod Banuka, Dinesh Chandimal, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Sahan Aarchchige, Lahiru Madushanka (subject to fitness), Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Akila Dananjaya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Mahesh Theekshana, Pulina Tharanga, Ramesh Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan, Asitha Fernando, Ishan Jayaratne, Dananjaya Lakshan, Shiran Fernando.

South Africa announced their squads for the series in Sri Lanka earlier this month. While Quinton de Kock, David Miller and Lungi Ngidi will miss the ODIs, all three will likely play the T20Is. But veteran batsman Faf du Plessis did not make it to any of the squads. It remains to be seen if he gets selected for the T20 World Cup.

