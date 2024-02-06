Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

After a 10-wicket win in the one-off Test, Sri Lanka lock horns with Afghanistan in a three-game ODI series starting on February 9, Friday, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, which will host all three games.

Sri Lanka are coming off a 2-0 ODI series win over Zimbabwe in January. There are no major changes in their squad, except Chamika Karunarate coming in for Dasun Shanaka.

After recovering from dengue, Pathum Nissanka has been included for the three-game ODI series. Alongside Shanaka, Jeffrey Wandersay and Nuwanidu Fernando miss out, though.

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan is recovering from back surgery, which took place late last year. Qais Ahmad will fill in for the experienced spinner. Interestingly, this will be Afghanistan’s first ODI series since the ICC World Cup 2023.

Reserve players in World Cup 2023, Gulbadin Naib and Fareed Ahmad, have made the squad for this series. Naveed Zadran, the pacer who did well in the only Test against Sri Lanka, is also part of the squad as an uncapped player. Najibullah Zadran is a notable absentee, though.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Head to Head in ODIs

The two sides have played 12 times in ODIs, with Sri Lanka winning seven and Afghanistan four. One game ended without a result.

The last time the two sides locked horns in ODIs was in the ICC World Cup 2023, where Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets.

Matches Played: 12

Sri Lanka Won: 7

Afghanistan Won: 4

Tie: 0

No result: 1

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

February 9, Friday

Match 1 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2:30 pm

February 11, Sunday

Match 2 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2:30 pm

February 14, Wednesday

Match 3 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2:30 pm

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Sony Liv will live stream the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI series 2024. Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD will broadcast the series in India.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan ODI Series 2024: Full Squads

Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis (c), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Akila Dananjaya, Wanindu Hasaranga

Afghanistan

Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah (vice-capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran, Farid Ahmad

Reserves: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Shahidullah, Abdul Rahman, Bilal Sami

