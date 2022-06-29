[Watch] David Warner plucks stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Dimuth Karunaratne in the 1st Test between Australia and Sri Lanka

Australia's David Warner plucked a brilliant one-handed catch at gully to dismiss Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne in the ongoing Galle Test match on Wednesday (June 29).

Bowling from around the wicket, Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon deceived Dimuth Karunaratne with his drift in the 30th over on Day 1. The left-handed batter got a big inside edge onto his pads and the ball lobbed up in the air.

The Aussie players appealed for LBW first. However, David Warner, who was stationed at gully, showcased great game awareness and took a stunning diving one-handed catch to send Karunaratne packing.

Warner helped Australia claim a massive breakthrough as Karunaratne was set at the crease. The southpaw had managed 28 runs from 84 deliveries before falling to Lyon.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first at the Galle International Stadium earlier today. At the time of writing, the side have put on 131 runs on the board for the loss of five wickets.

Senior batters Angelo Mathews and Niroshan Dickwella are currently doing repair work for Sri Lanka after the loss of early wickets. The two are accumulating some crucial runs for the team.

Having lost the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, Australia will be aiming to make amends by putting up a strong showing in the red-ball fixtures. The two cricketing nations are set to battle it out in two Test matches.

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test playing XIs

Sri Lanka's playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lasith Embuldeniya, Asitha Fernando

Australia's playing XI: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson.

