Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2021: Toss result and playing XI, today's match umpires list and pitch report

Sri Lanka take on Namibia in match number 4 of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Monday. This will be the second Group A clash in Round 1 of the ICC tournament.

Sri Lanka will be favorites going into the match being the more experienced of the two sides. They have already won both their T20 World Cup 2021 warm-up games. The Lankans restricted Bangladesh to 147 in the first match and chased down the target by four wickets. In the second game, they defeated Papua New Guinea by 39 runs.

Meanwhile, Namibia went down in both their warm-up games. They failed to chase 153 against Oman, managing only 120 for 9. Scotland then posted 203 for 7 against Namibia, who responded with 184 for 5.

SL vs NAM - Playing XIs for today's match

SL playing XI: Kusal Perera (w), Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

NAM playing XI: Stephan Baard, Zane Green (w), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

SL vs NAM - Today's match opening batters list

Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka are the openers for Sri Lanka. Perera played the first warm-up game and was out for 4. Nissanka scored 76 in the practice game against Papua New Guinea.

Stephan Baard and Zane Green are Namibia’s opening pair. Baard made 1 and 0 in the opening games while Green scored 27 and 34.

SL vs NAM - Today's match pitch report

According to Ian Bishop, the surface is a little bit on the drier side. Hence, Namibia will have to be careful against someone like Wanindu Hasaranga, who has got plenty of variations. The previous match of the day in Abu Dhabi was a low-scoring encounter, with Netherlands folding for 106.

SL vs NAM - Today’s T20 World Cup match umpires

On-field Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Paul Reiffel

Third Umpire: Rod Tucker

Match Referee: David Boon

SL vs NAM T20 World Cup toss result for today's match

Sri Lanka won the toss and have opted to field first. Speaking after winning the toss, Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka said:

“We are going to bowl first because I feel there might be some dew later on. The team has been doing well in the last six months. For the players, it is all about handling the situation. I have been playing for a long time now and so I am happy to captain.”

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus stated that, in the previous match, the pitch got slower later in the game, so they are not too worried about batting first.

