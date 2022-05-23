Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis hospitalized in Dhaka after complaining of chest pain on Day 1 of 2nd Test vs Bangladesh

Sri Lankan batter Kusal Mendis has been hospitalized in Dhaka after complaining of chest pain during Day 1 of the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur. The 27-year-old went off the field a few minutes before Lunch.

There was a stoppage in play in the 23rd over as Mendis was checked by the medical staff after wincing in pain. He left the field while holding his chest.

ESPNcricinfo quoted Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) doctor Manzur Hossain Chowdhury as saying that the Lankan cricketer had to be taken to the hospital for "proper diagnosis and better management" of his condition. The doctor explained that the aggressive batter was “suffering from dehydration leading into the match, which could be a reason behind his discomfort.”

The Lankan batter came up with an impressive performance in the first Test. He scored 54 in the first innings and a quickfire 48 in the second as the opening Test in Chattogram ended in a high-scoring draw.

Players and officials suffered due to the humidity factor in the opening Test. Tamim Iqbal had to retire hurt due to cramps on the third day. Umpire Richard Kettleborough also went off the field during Day 4 due to extreme heat.

Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das lead Bangladesh’s recovery in 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka

Half-centuries from Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das helped Bangladesh recover from a disastrous start against Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the second Test. Batting first after winning the toss, the hosts lost half their side with only 24 runs on the board inside seven overs.

Openers Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Tamim Iqbal fell without scoring, while Najmul Hossain Shanto (eight) and skipper Mominul Haque (nine) also perished cheaply. Experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was trapped lbw first ball. Kasun Rajitha claimed three wickets for the visitors, while Asitha Fernando picked up two.

At Tea on Day 1 of the second Test, Rahim was unbeaten on 62 and Das on 72. Bangladesh recovered to 153 for five after 53 overs.

