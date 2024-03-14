Sri Lankan cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne and family hospitalized after car accident 

Sri Lankan cricketer Lahiru Thirimanne and his family have been hospitalized after being involved in a car accident. New York Strikers, the franchise that the 34-year-old is representing in the Legends Cricket Trophy 2024, has issued an official statement, confirming that the cricketer and his family are safe.

Thirimanne represented New York Strikers against Kandy Samp Army in match number 11 of Legends Cricket Trophy 2024 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, March 13. He was dismissed for 18 off 14 balls as Kandy Samp Army registered a five-wicket win in a chase of 154.

On Thursday, New York Strikers issued an official statement on Thirimanne’s accident and said that the cricketer and his family were involved in a small car accident while visiting a temple.

“We wish to inform you that Lahiru Thirimanne and his family were involved in a small car accident while visiting the temple. Thankfully, they have been admitted to the hospital for observation. Fortunately, following a thorough medical assessment, we can confirm that they are all safe and sound, with no cause for concern. We appreciate the outpouring of concern and support from everyone during this time,” the statement was quoted as saying by newswire.lk.

Thirimanne announced his retirement from international cricket in July 2023.

