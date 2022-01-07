Sri Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka announces retirement from Test cricket 

Sri Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka has reportedly announced his retirement from Test cricket. However, the left-handed batter will continue to represent the national side in limited-overs formats.

According to a report from NewsWire, the 30-year-old has informed Sri Lanka Cricket regarding his decision through a letter. The dynamic batter has decided to focus on his fitness levels for the two shorter versions of the game. Gunathilaka wrote in his letter.

“It has always been an honour to play for my country and I hope to contribute to the best of my ability in the future by continuing to represent Sri Lanka whenever I am called upon to do so."

Gunathilaka featured in eight Test matches for Sri Lanka, in which he amassed 299 runs. He had an underwhelming average of 18.7 in the longer format.

The batter was notably handed a one-year suspension by the board for breaching COVID-19 protocols in England last year. According to recent reports, the board has now lifted the ban and he will be available for selection for ODIs and T20Is, given that he meets the required fitness standards.

Nibraz Ramzan @nibraz88cricket One-year ban imposed on Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka & Niroshan Dickwella has been lifted. They will be eligible to play during the Zimbabwe tour, subject to meeting required fitness standards. One-year ban imposed on Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka & Niroshan Dickwella has been lifted. They will be eligible to play during the Zimbabwe tour, subject to meeting required fitness standards.

While Gunathilaka has called time on his Test career, Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa had announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this week.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa retires from international cricket citing family obligations

The Sri Lankan batter informed the board of his retirement decision through a letter on Monday. The 30-year-old cited family obligations as one of the reasons for his premature retirement. Rajapaksa wrote:

“I have very carefully considered my position as a player, husband and am taking this decision looking forward to fatherhood and associated familial obligations."

Lasith Malinga @ninety9sl

I truly believe that Representing your country at International level is not an easy task and players always face so many challenges.I truly believe that @BhanukaRajapak3 has a lot more to give to Sri Lankan cricket and I request him to reconsider his decision to retire from International cricket🤞 Representing your country at International level is not an easy task and players always face so many challenges.I truly believe that @BhanukaRajapak3 has a lot more to give to Sri Lankan cricket and I request him to reconsider his decision to retire from International cricket🤞

The southpaw was a part of the Sri Lankan team in the 2021 T20 World Cup. He finished the competition as the third-highest run-getter of his side. Rajapaksa made his debut in October of 2019 and played a total of five ODIs and 18 T20Is.

