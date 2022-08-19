Sridharan Sriram appointed Bangladesh coach for 2022 Asia Cup and T20 World Cup 

Former India player Sridharan Sriram has been appointed Bangladesh coach for the upcoming 2022 Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. The former left-arm spinner recently stepped down from his coaching role with the Australian national team to focus on his assignment with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Sriram represented India in eight ODIs between 2000 and 2004 before venturing into coaching. He landed the assistant and spin-bowling coach's role with the Australian national team under Darren Lehmann in 2016. Sriram mentored spinners like Ashton Agar and Adam Zampa during his tenure.

Confirming the appointment of the 46-year-old until the culmination of the T20 World Cup, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director told The Daily Star on Friday:

"Yes, we have chosen Sriram up until the World Cup. As we are moving forward with a fresh mindset, the new coach will be seen from the Asia Cup onwards. And since the T20 World Cup is our main target, he (a new coach) will not get time to adapt if he is not recruited from the Asia Cup."

He continued:

"Many may say that there is not much left for the Asia Cup. However, as I said, our main focus is the T20 World Cup."

The experienced coach will play a vital role in the development of young spinners in the Bangladesh team such as Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan and Nasum Ahmed.

Sriram has attained success with the spin bowling unit of the Australian cricket team as well as the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He played a key role in Australia's memorable innings-win over India in the Pune Test five years ago and guided Wanindu Hasaranga to a 26-wicket haul in the IPL season earlier this year.

"Domingo would continue his role in guiding the Test team" - Bangladesh Cricket Board official

Sriram's appointment as coach means Russell Domingo will take a backseat when it comes to white-ball formats. The South African coach will focus on the Bangladesh Test team, who are currently at the bottom of the World Test Championship (WTC) standings with only a solitary win under their belt.

On this, the BCB official told The Daily Star:

"Domingo would continue his role in guiding the Test team, for now, as we have a Test match against India in November ."

Bangladesh are scheduled to host India for a two-match Test series after the T20 World Cup.

The Shakib Al Hasan-led side are placed alongside Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Group B of the Asia Cup. They will begin their campaign with a clash against the Mohammad Nabi-led side on August 30 at the Sharjah Cricket Ground.

