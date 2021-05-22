WTC final: "I do not think that New Zealand have an upper hand because of their bowling" - Sridharan Sriram

Australian assistant coach, Sridharan Sriram, gave his thoughts on who will have the upper hand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand. Sriram stated that the Kiwis will not find an added advantage due to their impressive bowling attack.

The 45-year-old was bullish about Team India’s chances of excelling when the two sides meet. Sridharan Sriram feels that the Indian team has all their bases covered for the big game. He added that the experience of playing in foreign conditions in recent times will help the Indian players.

“I think India is a very well-balanced side, they’ve got all bases covered. The quality of India’s bowling will also test the New Zealand batsmen. The Indian batsmen have a lot of experience now of playing overseas, so I do not think that New Zealand have an upper hand because of their bowling,” said the former Indian batsman.

Sridharan Sriram also noted that the Rose Bowl in Southampton will offer some purchase to the spinners. He hopes that Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will make good use of these conditions.

“From experience, I know that the surface in Southampton will help spinners. Both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will get good purchase,” said Sridharan Sriram.

India not over-dependent on Kohli; won in Australia without him: Sridharan Sriram

When India toured England in 2018, Virat Kohli was the backbone of the batting line-up and scored a significant chunk of the runs for the team. After the horrific tour of 2014, the Indian skipper scored 593 runs in 5 Tests in 2018.

However, Sridharan Sriram feels that Team India is not over-reliant on Virat Kohli and pointed out that they won in Australia recently without the skipper.

“I don’t think they (India) are over-dependent on Kohli because they beat Australia without him Down Under. But obviously having Kohli is a big advantage given his calibre,” said Sriram.

Speaking about what makes Kohli such an important player, Sriram observed:

"What sets Kohli’s batting apart from the rest? His biggest attribute is the intensity he brings to every practice session. His desire to be the world’s best is unmatched."

The WTC final between India and New Zealand will kick off on 18 June. New Zealand will play a couple of Tests against England ahead of the final.