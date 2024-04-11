St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Micoud Eagles vs Vieux Fort North Raiders, Match 6

On an eventful day in the St Lucia T10 Blast at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, the Mon Repos Stars defeated the South Castries Lions by seven wickets on Wednesday, April 10.

The Micoud Eagles successfully defended their total against the Vieux Fort North Raiders in the second game of the day.

After the completion of two matches, the Mon Repos Stars are on top of the points table in the 2024 edition of the St Lucia T10 Blast. With two wins, the Stars have amassed four points and have a net run rate (NRR) of +5.208.

In second place are the Micoud Eagles with two points and a NRR of +0.856. The Soufriere Sulphur sit in third with two points and a NRR of +0.584. Equal on points with the Sulphurs at number four are the Babonneau Leatherbacks with a NRR of +0.000.

Below them at number five are the South Castries Lions, with two points from their two matches and a NRR of -0.056. The Central Castries, with a loss from their first game, are placed sixth with a NRR of +0.000.

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters and Vieux Fort North Raiders languish at the bottom of the St Lucia T10 Blast points table with no points on the board, occupying the seventh and eight spots respectively.

St Lucia T10 Blast 2024: Mon Repos Stars cruise to 7-wicket win over South Castries Lions

After being put into bat the South Castries Lions got off to a horrid start, losing both their openers early. Xavier Gabriel and Wade Clovis top-scored with 30 and 17 respectively, helping the Lions get to 98/6 in 10 overs.

In reply, the Mon Repos Stars overhauled the target with ease, winning the game by seven wickets and two overs to spare.

In the sixth encounter of the St Lucia T10 Blast between Micoud Eagles and Vieux Fort North Raiders, the Eagles racked up a competitive 81/4 runs in 10 overs. Shervin Charles was the top scorer with 38 off 24 deliveries, while Alleyn Prospere claimed two wickets for the North Raiders.

In response, the North Raiders could only manage 59/8 in their 10 overs. Shervin Charles took 4/14 in two overs for the Eagles.

