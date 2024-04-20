St Lucia T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after South Castries Lions vs Micoud Eagles, Match 24

Central Castries beat Vieux Fort North Raiders by seven wickets in the 23rd match of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2024 on Friday, April 19. With the win, they have moved to the second spot on the points table with four wins in six matches. Vieux Fort North Raiders, meanwhile, remain rooted at the bottom of the standings with six losses in six matches.

The 24th match of the tournament saw South Castries Lions beat Micoud Eagles by nine wickets. With the win, the Lions ascended one spot to the fifth position, securing three wins in six matches. On the other hand, Micoud Eagles are languishing in the penultimate position with a solitary win in six matches.

Mon Repos Stars are sitting at the top of the tally with six wins in six matches. Gros Islet Cannon Blasters find themselves in third spot with four wins in six matches.

Soufriere Sulphur is fourth with three wins in six matches, while Babonneau Leatherbacks are sixth with three wins in six games.

Vieux Fort North Raiders succumbs to sixth straight loss; South Castries Lions pick up third win

The 23rd and 24th matches of the St. Lucia T10 Blast 2024 took place on Friday, with Vieux Fort North Raiders losing to Central Castries in the first game of the day.

Batting first, the Vieux Fort North Raiders posted 64 runs in 10 overs. Kamanie Laure played a handy 35-run knock off 30 balls. However, there was little contribution from the other batters.

As for Central Castries’ bowling, the likes of Dillan John and Jaden Elibox picked up two wickets each. In the second innings, the Castries chased down the total quite comfortably in 6.4 overs. Stephen Naitram emerged as the standout batter, amassing 41 runs off 21 deliveries.

In the second match of the day, South Castries Lions took on Micoud Eagles. The Eagles managed 89 runs for the loss of seven wickets batting first. Lanse Sammy played a 38-run knock off 13 deliveries, however, the other batters failed to step up with the bat.

In reply, South Castries Lions chased down the total comfortably in just 6.4 overs. Johnson Charles smashed 36 runs off 18 balls, while Xavier Gabriel blazed his way to 44 off just 12 balls.

