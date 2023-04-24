"Staggering as the statistics are, there is more to the Sachin phenomenon than just numbers" - Ravichandran Ashwin 

Team India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has branded legendary Sachin Tendulkar as someone who is more than a cricketer. The Master Blaster turns 50 years old on April 23, 2023, with almost half of them dedicated to the sport that he grew to dominate.

While Ashwin came into the Indian cricket team during Sachin's twilight years, they shared several memories on the field together. While the duo were part of India's 2011 ODI World Cup-winning squad, the off-spinner also played a prominent role in India's win over the West Indies during Tendulkar's final Test in 2013.

Expressing admiration towards his former teammate and idol, Ashwin wrote in a chapter of the soon-to-be-released book, 'Sachin @50' to honor the cricketer's legacy:

"Sachin was not just a cricketer. He was much more. He was a symbol of hope. A reminder that we Indians were capable of taking on the world."

Tendulkar largely reigned during a phase where Indian cricket was still trying to make a lasting impression in the world. Despite India's struggles in big tournaments and recurring away defeats, the ace batter left his mark across any opportunity that was presented to him.

Ashwin continued:

"If you really want to understand the significance of Sachin Tendulkar in our lives, you need to go beyond the cricket field. It is not just about the runs scored or the 100 hundreds. Staggering as the statistics are, there is more to the Sachin phenomenon than just numbers."

Tendulkar amassed 34,357 runs in international cricket, including 100 centuries, making him unquestionably one of the greatest to have ever played the game.

"He inspired me greatly in trying to become the cricketer I am" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Sachin Tendulkar

Several Indian players who played in the previous decade and are still contributing to the sport were lucky enough to witness Sachin Tendulkar in his prime. The ace batter ruled the late 1990s and the first decade of the ongoing millennium to inspire a hoard of players, some of whom have made it to the highest level as well.

Noting how Tendulkar had a thirst to be the best in the world at what he does, Ravichandran Ashwin wrote:

"He had never given up hope and was putting in the hardest possible effortto achieve his dream. He wanted to be the best in the world, and nothing else would suffice. That was him."

Ashwin continued:

"He inspired me greatly in trying to become the cricketer I am. To try and excel each time I stepped onto the field wearing the India jersey. Be the best version of myself against the best of opponents."

Ashwin is one of the countless players who Tendulkar has gone onto inspire with his exploits on and off the cricketing field over the course of his career spanning over two decades.

