Rohit Sharma-led Team India are preparing to take on Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.

Ahead of the summit clash, a five-second clip of Rohit and opening partner Shubman Gill has gone viral on social media in which the Indian captain is heard telling the youngster:

“Merese nahi hoga, pagal hai kya? [I cannot do it. Are you mad?]”

The video shows the two Indian cricketers outside a lift discussing something. During the end of the clip, Rohit comes up with the above comment. Since the details of what exactly Gill asked his captain to do are not clear, a number of cricket fans on X [formerly Twitter] started played the guessing game.

X user Mufaddal Vohra was among the many who posted the viral video on their social media handles. He shared the clip with the caption:

“Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill - "I can't do it, are you crazy?!".

What would Gill have asked? 👀.”

X users were quick to come up with some rather hilarious responses. Here’s a look at some of the comments.

“It was a miscalculation on my part” - Shubman Gill on his dismissal in the match against Bangladesh

Gill was the leading run-scorer for India in the Asia Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh in Colombo on Friday, September 15. He scored 121 off 133 balls, striking eight fours and five sixes. However, he was dismissed in the 44th over of India’s innings and the team eventually fell short in a chase of 266.

The 24-year-old attempted a big hit off Mahedi Hasan, but was caught in the deep. Reflecting on his dismissal, Gill admitted that he made a miscalculation.

"Sometimes there is so much adrenaline when you are batting, you miscalculate. It was a miscalculation on my part. But when I got out and there was a lot of time left, and if I would have batted not that aggressively, we should have gotten over the line. But these are learnings, and fortunately this game wasn't the final," the opener commented.

Gill will be keen to make amends in the final against Sri Lanka on Sunday. The summit clash will also be Indian skipper Rohit's 250th ODI. In 249 matches, Rohit has scored 10031 at an average of 48.69, with 30 hundreds and 51 fifties.