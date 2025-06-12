Star all-rounder named new Bangladesh ODI captain ahead of series against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh have appointed Mehidy Hasan Miraz as their new ODI captain, ahead of the series against Sri Lanka in July. The star all-rounder replaces Najmul Hossain Shanto as the skipper and will be in the role for the next 12 months. His appointment as the new ODI captain means the side will have three different leaders across formats.

Shanto will continue leading the side in Test cricket while Litton Das will lead the T20I side.

"The board felt that Miraz's consistent performances with the bat and ball, his ability to fight and inspire the team and his energetic presence on and off the field make him an ideal candidate to lead the ODI side during a transitional time."

"We believe he has the temperament and maturity to take Bangladesh forward in this format," Bangladesh Cricket Board's operations chairman Nazmul Abedeen said on Thursday, June 12 (via ESPN.in).

Miraz has prior experience of leading the side in ODI cricket. He stood in for the injured Shanto in four ODIs in 2024. However, the team lost all of those matches. He has played 105 ODIs and scored 1617 runs and claimed 110 wickets.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz reacts after becoming Bangladesh's new ODI captain

Mehidy Hasan Miraz reacted to getting the captain's armband in 50-over cricket, saying it was a huge honor for him to lead the side in the format.

"It is a huge honor for me to be entrusted with this responsibility by the board. Leading the country is a dream for any cricketer and I am grateful for the confidence the board has shown in me."

"I have every faith in this team. We have the talent and the belief to play fearless cricket. I want us to perform with confidence, play without inhibition and continue giving our best for the country," Miraz said (via the aforementioned source).

Miraz's first assignment will be a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, starting in Colombo on July 2.

