Star Bollywood actor enjoys IND vs ENG 2025 3rd Test at Lord’s alongside Ravi Shastri [Watch]

Veteran Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was spotted at Lord’s, watching the proceedings on Day 5 of the ongoing England vs India third Test, alongside former India cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri. The five-match series is evenly poised at 1-1, with both teams looking to take a lead with a win in the Lord's Test.
England and India are locked in an intense encounter, with both sides putting up a tough fight to clinch the game on the final day. With every viewer eagerly waiting for the result as the game progressed, the venue had a special guest rooting for the visitors as Akshay Kumar and his wife, Twinkle Khanna, marked their presence.
Here’s a video and some pictures:
Interestingly, Akshay Kumar played the role of a cricketer representing England in the movie 'Patiala House'.
Jofra Archer dents India’s innings, adding to the visitors’ struggles chasing a low target
While India were slight favorites ahead of Day 5 of the third Test, England pacer Jofra Archer played a spoilsport to the visitors’ plans. He dented India’s innings by dismissing Rishabh Pant early on, and then went on to dismiss Washington Sundar.
Skipper Ben Stokes too joined the party as he dismissed the in-form and well-set KL Rahul to further strengthen his team’s chances of winning the Lord’s Test.
Towards the end of Day 4, England turned the tide in their favor by picking up four wickets in India's chase. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, top-order batter Karun Nair, captain Shubman Gill, and nightwatchman Akash Deep were all dismissed cheaply.
Archer continued to breathe fire with the ball as he roared to claim two more scalps on the final day. He bowled a beautiful delivery to dismiss wicketkeeper-batter Pant as his stumps went cartwheeling. While KL Rahul was adjudged not out initially, a successful review by Stokes helped him add a wicket to his bag.
At the time of writing, Team India were 112/8 at lunch, needing 81 more runs to win, while England need two wickets to claim the game.
