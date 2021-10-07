Reports: Ben Stokes undergoes second surgery on his broken finger 

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has reportedly undergone a second surgery on his broken index finger to plot his return to competitive cricket. According to the Daily Mirror, the surgery has been a success. However, Stokes has months of rehab ahead of him.

The Daily Mirror reported that Leeds-based medical professional Doug Campbell, who performed the first surgery, did the subsequent one as well. Campbell resolved the scar tissue that had been causing searing pain around Stokes' tendons and ligaments.

It will be a relief for Stokes and his team as he won't have to play with chronic pain moving forward.

Stokes opted for an indefinite mental health break just before the Test series against India this summer. The first surgery didn't seem to give the all-rounder much respite from the finger injury sustained in the IPL 2021. Although he captained England against Pakistan in the ODI series, Stokes wasn't fully fit and was in pain.

Ben Stokes still unlikely to be named in the Ashes squad

The upcoming Ashes tour is unlikely to be the stage for the seam-bowling all-rounder's return. With plenty of rehab and therapy left for Stokes to make a full recovery, he is unlikely to participate in the series. Previously, it had emerged that Stokes would return to England's tour of the West Indies early next year.

The Ashes tour has finally received the green light after several debates and controversies concerning the quarantine measures in Australia.

Both the ECB and Cricket Australia seem to have had friendly and detailed talks, prompting England captain Joe Root to commit to the series. Moreover, the visitors are likely to bring a full-strength squad to regain the urn.

Despite that, England have an uphill task at hand, mainly with Stokes and speedster Jofra Archer on the sidelines. Stokes was one of the significant reasons why England held on to a draw when Australia visited in 2019. The 30-year-old brings perfect balance to the side and Root will rue not having him in the team.

