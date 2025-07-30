Star MI pacer spotted with Indian side ahead of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test [Watch]

Discarded Team India pacer Deepak Chahar was spotted with the side ahead of the all-important fifth and final Test against England at the Oval, starting tomorrow, July 31. The 32-year-old was in the Indian dugout despite not sporting their official training kit.Team India has been dealing with several injuries to their pacers in the ongoing England series. While Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh were ruled out of the previous Test at Manchester and remain in doubt for the series finale, Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss the Oval Test due to fitness concerns.They called up Anshul Kamboj ahead of the fourth Test, and the right-arm pacer debuted immediately in the drawn encounter.Journalist Sahil Malhotra shared the video below of Chahar with the Indian side on his X handle:Despite his presence with the team, Chahar isn't part of the Indian squad for the final Test. The visitors trail the best-of-five series 1-2, needing a win in the final game to avoid a series defeat.When did MI pacer Deepak Chahar last play for India?While Deepak Chahar has never played a Test for India, he has several white-ball games under his belt. However, his last appearance for the side came in the home T20I series against Australia at the end of 2023.The right-arm pacer has not played for India in ODIs since the Bangladesh tour at the end of 2022. Overall, Chahar has played 25 T20Is and 13 ODIs, combining for 47 wickets across the two formats.He played for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the recent IPL 2025 season, having moved over to the franchise after being associated with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from 2018 to 2024. Renowned for his struggles with injuries, Chahar impressed with his fitness for MI in IPL 2025, playing 14 matches.However, he was inconsistent with the ball, picking up 11 wickets at an average of over 34 and an economy of 9.17. Punjab Kings (PBKS) eliminated MI in the second qualifier, with Chahar bagging underwhelming figures of 0/28 in three overs.