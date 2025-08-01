Star pacer released from India squad midway through ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test 

India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been released from the squad midway through the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the news in a release shared on Friday, August 1. There were no new additions to the existing squad.

The 31-year-old was not picked in the playing XI for the series finale, as India opted to go with Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj as the three seam bowlers for the match.

"Mr Jasprit Bumrah has been released from India’s squad for the fifth Test of the series against England. The fifth and final Test of the series is underway at Kennington Oval, London," the BCCI release said.
The release also confirmed KL Rahul as the vice-captain for the fifth Test in the absence of regular vice-captain Rishabh Pant. The southpaw was ruled out of the Test match after he fractured his toe during the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Jasprit Bumrah finishes as India's joint highest wicket-taker for the series

Jasprit Bumrah played three out of the five Tests in the ongoing series. He took a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the series opener at Leeds. He was not picked for the second Test at Edgbaston, where the tourists won by 336 runs.

He returned to the playing XI for the third Test at Lord's and took another fifer in the first innings. He took two wickets in the second innings.

Bumrah took a further two wickets in England's first innings in Manchester. That proved to be his final act in the series and he finishes with 14 wickets in three Tests at an average of 26.00. Mohammed Siraj has taken the same number of wickets in four Tests at an average of 39.71.

India’s updated squad for fifth Test: Shubman Gill (C), KL Rahul (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh, N Jagadeesan (WK).

