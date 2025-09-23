Star pacer returns as England name squad for 2025-26 Ashes series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have named a 16-man squad for the 2025-26 Ashes series in Australia. The Ben Stokes-led side will play five Tests from November 21 onwards, in a bid to reclaim the urn.

As per a statement released by the cricketing governing body, Stokes will be fit in time for the tour as he is currently recovering from a shoulder injury that he sustained ahead of the final Test against India in August. The squad also features express pacer Mark Wood after a prolonged absence due to injury. He has not played any competitive cricket since the 2025 Champions Trophy campaign in February.

England's pace battery also includes Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson, who featured in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, with their workload being closely monitored. Right-arm pacers Josh Tongue, Brydon Carse, and Matthew Potts have also been named among the travelling contingent. Veteran pacer Chris Woakes does not make the cut due to fitness concerns following a major dislocated shoulder in the fifth Test against India at The Oval.

Shoaib Bashir features as the sole frontline option, while spin bowling all-rounder Will Jacks also earns a recall to the red-ball setup. The Mumbai Indians (MI) star has only played two Tests to date, with both coming during the 2022 tour of Pakistan.

Bashir is recovering from a finger injury that he suffered during the third Test against India at Lord's. Jacks is also facing a similar predicament, and will be absent for the white-ball tour of New Zealand, with the Ashes being considered a priority.

Star batter Harry Brook's ascendancy in the leadership hierarchy continues as he is officially appointed as vice-captain, taking over from Ollie Pope. The batting unit retains its usual suspects in the form of openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett, followed by the likes of Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, and wicket-keeper Jamie Smith.

England squad for the 2025-26 Ashes series against Australia

Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (vice-captain), Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Josh Tongue, Mark Wood.

England have not won a Test in Australia since the 2010-11 tour

England have had a horrid record Down Under since their famous 3-1 series win during the 2011-12 tour under Andrew Strauss. Since then, they have sustained a whitewash in the 2013-14 tour, and consecutive 0-4 defeats in 2017-18 and 2021-22.

The most recent Ashes series, held in England at the start of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC), ended in a 2-2 draw.

