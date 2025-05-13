Star RCB batter not included in England ODI squad against West Indies ahead of IPL 2025 Playoffs 

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have named the squads for the upcoming white-ball home series against the West Indies. This marks the first assignment for Harry Brook since taking over the white-ball captaincy from Jos Buttler.

England will face the Men in Maroon in three ODIs and three T20Is, beginning from May 29, coinciding with the business end of the revised Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 schedule. The white-ball series will begin with the ODIs, with Edgbaston, Sophia Gardens, and The Oval set to play host.

The major takeaway from the ODI squad is the absence of opening batter Phil Salt. As a result, the wicketkeeper-batter could be available to play for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who are on the brink of qualification. The squad also does not feature Salt's RCB teammate, Liam Livingstone.

However, all-rounder Will Jacks has been named in the ODI and the T20I squad, casting doubt over his availability in the business end of the IPL 2025 season for the Mumbai Indians. The five-time champions are in the playoffs race, currently placed fourth on the points table.

The same goes for Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, and Jamie Overton, who are all involved with their respective franchises in the IPL. Archer and Overton are part of the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have already been eliminated from the playoffs race.

However, Buttler and Bethell are part of the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), respectively, who are perched at the top of the table.

England squad for three-match ODI series against the West Indies

Harry Brook (C), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith

England squad for T20I series against West Indies

Harry Brook (C), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Potts, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, and Luke Wood

IPL Playoffs to begin on May 29; on the same day as the 1st ODI between England and West Indies

The revised schedule of the IPL was released on Monday, May 12, after the tournament was suspended for a week. The campaign was originally intended to conclude on May 25. However, the new schedule has the final pushed back to June 3.

The league stage of the campaign will come to a close on May 25, while the playoffs begin from May 27.

