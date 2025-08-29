Star Team India player to undergo fitness test ahead of Asia Cup 2025: Reports

India's T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill is reportedly set to take a fitness test at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru ahead of the Asia Cup 2025. A Cricbuzz report said that the 25-year-old was understood to have arrived in the city on Friday, August 29, to take the assessment.

Ad

The test is compulsory for all players selected for the continental tournament, starting in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 7. The report stated that the right-handed batter was likely to leave for the UAE from Bengaluru.

Gill was picked to play and captain the North Zone in the Duleep Trophy quarterfinal fixture against East Zone. However, he did not eventually feature in the match as he was unwell and resting in Chandigarh.

Ad

Trending

The Gujarat Titans (GT) captain will be Suryakumar Yadav's deputy at the Asia Cup 2025. He replaces Axar Patel, who had been in the role ever since the victorious T20 World Cup campaign in 2024.

India batter Rohit Sharma also set to arrive in CoE for fitness tests in September

ODI captain Rohit Sharma is another high-profile name reportedly set to come to the Centre of Excellence for fitness tests. The 38-year-old will reportedly take the tests at the facility on September 13.

Ad

"Yes, Rohit will be at the BCCI's CoE from September 13 for fitness tests. He will be based here for two-three days and will also practice at the facility to fine-tune his preparations for the Australia white-ball tour in November. With the CoE also staging the Duleep Trophy final at its main ground (A) from September 11-15, Rohit will undergo fitness tests and train at a different ground at the same facility," a BCCI source told The Times of India.

The right-handed opener's last match for India was the 2025 Champions Trophy final. He retired from Test cricket in May 2025. He has announced his T20I retirement after leading India to the T20 World Cup triumph in the West Indies and the USA in June 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news