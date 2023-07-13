"Staring at the wall is more entertaining" - Fans react to West Indies' dismal performance vs India on Day 1 of Dominica Test

Team India bowlers dominated Day 1 of the ongoing Test match against the West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday, July 12.

The West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and chose to bat first. However, the decision backfired as their batters struggled to get going against a quality Indian attack. The hosts were eventually bundled out for a paltry score of 150.

Debutant Alick Athanaze's 47-run knock was the only saving grace for the side. Apart from Athanaze, Brathwaite was the only other batter to cross the 20-run mark in the innings.

Ravichandran Ashwin emerged as the pick of the Indian bowlers, registering his 33rd five-wicket haul in the format. Ravindra Jadeja also picked up three wickets, while Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur finished with a solitary scalp each.

A number of fans took to social media after the innings, trolling the Men in Maroon for going down without a fight. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Vaibhav @your_nemesis06 @mufaddal_vohra Would have been better had they toured SA instead @mufaddal_vohra Would have been better had they toured SA instead

Shubh Sinha @iamshubhsinha

pretty one-sided, as expected! need to score points for another WTC final!

(statpadding? )



#INDvsWI #RohitSharma staring at the wall is more entertaining than watching IND vs WI, actually!pretty one-sided, as expected! need to score points for another WTC final!(statpadding? staring at the wall is more entertaining than watching IND vs WI, actually!pretty one-sided, as expected! need to score points for another WTC final!😋(statpadding?😳😀)#INDvsWI #RohitSharma https://t.co/qpE3eySCjQ

Sreekar @nyalkalkars #WestIndies If you can’t bat with patiently even in a single session. How can you expect you can win matches. West Indies lack in batting and bowling in test cricket. #WIvIND If you can’t bat with patiently even in a single session. How can you expect you can win matches. West Indies lack in batting and bowling in test cricket. #WIvIND #WestIndies

Sreekar @nyalkalkars #WestIndies #TestCricket #CricketTwitter Absolutely disappointing from the West Indies.After winning the toss and batting first.didn’t given the promising start.Just winning the toss is not everything.If this type of approach continues,the series line will be india 2-0. #WIvsIND Absolutely disappointing from the West Indies.After winning the toss and batting first.didn’t given the promising start.Just winning the toss is not everything.If this type of approach continues,the series line will be india 2-0. #WIvsIND #WestIndies #TestCricket #CricketTwitter

Harsh Wardhan Thakur @wardhansahab #WIvIND #wtcfinal Aaj West Indies ki batting dekh k India ki wtc final ki batting yaad aa gyi Aaj West Indies ki batting dekh k India ki wtc final ki batting yaad aa gyi 😂😂 #WIvIND #wtcfinal

Jaammii.. @Jaammiing When we know that West Indies have not defeated India even in a single Test since 2002, we can understand that West Indies are the team that has not shown even half the caliber of Bangladesh against India in Tests. Unnecessary practice matches are worth than this #INDvsWI When we know that West Indies have not defeated India even in a single Test since 2002, we can understand that West Indies are the team that has not shown even half the caliber of Bangladesh against India in Tests. Unnecessary practice matches are worth than this #INDvsWI

Coatjester @coatjester @mufaddal_vohra These West Indies batters won’t have the answers under 13 bowlers forget Ravi Ashwin @mufaddal_vohra These West Indies batters won’t have the answers under 13 bowlers forget Ravi Ashwin

Team India openers stitched together an impressive partnership against West Indies on Day 1

West Indies also failed to make a significant impact with the ball on the opening day as Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal looked at ease.

Rohit and Yashasvi added 80 runs from 23 overs before the end of the day's play. India currently trail by 70 runs, with Rohit (30) and Jaiswal (40) still at the crease. The visitors will look to continue their domination on Day 2 as well.

The Men in Blue have made some major changes to their batting lineup, with Shubman Gill slotted at No.3, while dynamic batter Ishan Kishan has replaced KS Bharat in the middle order.

The contest holds great importance for both sides. West Indies have a point to prove after failing to qualify for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

India, on the other hand, will want to kick off the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle with a comprehensive win.

