"Started his Test career as Number 8, now as a Test opener at the age of 34" - Fans react to Steve Smith being confirmed as Australian Test opener

Australian star Steve Smith has been confirmed to open the batting in the opening Test of the upcoming two-match series against the West Indies.

Following the retirement of David Warner, Smith stated his wish to move to the top of the order. Finally, chairman of selectors, George Bailey, confirmed the same as he named the 13-member squad for the first West Indies Test.

Matt Renshaw coming in for David Warner is the only change from the squad that recently thumped Pakistan 3-0. Smith opening the batting will mean all-rounder Cameron Green slots into the playing XI in the middle order.

As for Smith, the move comes at the back half of his illustrious career despite his unparalleled success in the middle order. The champion batter has batted at No.4 in 111 of his 187 Test innings and averaged over 61 with 19 centuries.

Despite batting at all positions from No.3 to 9, Smith has never opened the innings for the Aussies in the red-ball game. Considering his sky-high standards, the veteran has struggled in Tests since the start of last year, averaging slightly over 42 in 14 games with only three centuries.

Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to Steve Smith opening the batting in Tests. Some fans hailed at the batter's journey from a lower-order batter to an opener, while others questioned the rationale behind the same.

Here are some of the best reactions:

"It’s not something he’s doing on a whim" - George Bailey on Steve Smith opening the batting

Steve Smith will look to reignite his Test form at the top of the order.

Chairman of selectors George Bailey praised Steve Smith for his intent to open the batting for Australia in Tests and added that the move is a potential long-term option.

Smith boasts a stellar Test record, scoring over 9,500 runs at an average of 58.01 with 32 centuries.

At the press conference during the announcement of the squad for the opening West Indies Test, Bailey responded to Smith's opening for the rest of his career by saying:

"He may do. It’s not something he’s doing on a whim or he wants to do for one match and see how he goes. It’s selfless that someone who has had so much success in one position or a couple of positions in the middle order is open and willing and hungry to have a crack at something new and something different."

Bailey added:

"Tongue in cheek I could say everything’s an experiment. That’s been part of the discussions with Steve, I believe he’s keen for this to be a significant chapter of his career. We don’t look too far ahead… (but) for all intents and purposes this is where Steve wants to stay."

Smith opening the batting means Cameron Bancroft remains out of the squad despite topping the run-scoring charts so far in the Sheffield Shield season.

The first Test between Australia and the West Indies starts in Adelaide on January 17.

