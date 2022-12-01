"Starting on a Wednesday is not the best" - Cricket Australia chief blames schedule amid low attendance on Day 1 of Perth Test

Cricket Australia (CA) chief Nick Hockley has stated that poor scheduling is behind low crowds in the ongoing Perth Test against the West Indies. Hockley played down the narrative that it is not down to the popularity of the men's side.

The opening day of the first Test of the Australian summer saw only 10929 fans present at the Optus Stadium, leaving close to five-sixths of the seats vacant.

The low attendance allegedly comes amid the ugly nature of Justin Langer's exit as head coach earlier this year.

Speaking to SEN, Hockley denied that it was a protest vote but felt starting the Test on Wednesday wasn't ideal, given the people's schedules. He stated:

"You always want more fans. We had the T20 World Cup coming in, so it's meant we've had a very compressed schedule throughout this summer and a lot more content than normal. I don't think it was a protest vote. Starting on a Wednesday is not the best, people are at school and work.

"It's great to see JL out on the field before his commentary and saying hello to the players. I know they were pleased to see him. There was a lot of commentary last week, but everyone has had their chance to say their piece."

Langer grabbed the spotlight last week after referring to the Australian team as 'cowards' for speaking behind his back and engineering his axing. The former opener felt he deserved an extension beyond six months in the head coach role. While Australia's Test and ODI skipper Pat Cummins strongly reverted to Langer's statement, the duo embraced before the Perth Test on the field.

Australia dominate West Indies in Perth

Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne added 251 runs. (Credits: Getty)

As far as the match situation goes, the hosts have overwhelmed the Windies with their batting exploits.

Cummins chose to bat first upon winning the toss as the Aussies finished at 293-2, headlined by Marnus Labuschagne's unbeaten hundred, coupled with fifties from Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith.

The No.1-ranked Test side lost a wicket on Day 2, with Labuschagne departing for 204. Smith, meanwhile, struck his 29th Test hundred and leveled the century-tally with Sir Donald Bradman.

