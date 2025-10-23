"Statement India waited years for post Yuvraj Singh's Retirement!" - Twitter reacts to Shreyas Iyer's valuable 77-ball 61 in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer saved the side from the blushes in the ongoing second ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. The 30-year-old missed out with the bat in the series opener, scoring only 11 before being bounced out by Josh Hazlewood.

Ad

However, with India in trouble at 17/2, Iyer walked in and looked solid from the outset. The right-hander completed his 23rd ODI half-century off 67 deliveries with five glorious boundaries.

Just as he looked set for a three-figure score, Adam Zampa cleaned him up to force him to walk back for a 77-ball 61.

Despite the dismissal against the run of play, fans on X hailed the star middle-order batter for his brilliant knock, saving India from early trouble.

Ad

Trending

Here are some of the best reactions:

Aakash Raj @Aakashraj2208 Shreyas Iyer has owned the No.4 spot like a boss 💥 Calm under pressure, this is the statement India waited years for post Yuvraj Singh Retirement! Once touted as a future captain, he’s now proving why. Is he the new Mr. Dependable for Team India? 🇮🇳🔥 #ShreyasIyer #INDvAUS

Ad

bipolar yapper @whynottytt Shreyas’s counter attack allowed Rohit’s innings to move forward . He plateau’d a bit after Kohli’s wicket . Iyer took the pressure on the chin and did some daring counter attack . Iyer will walk away with some respect after this innings.

Ad

Intern @LazyDudeCoding Shreyas Iyer batting is like a soft launch — quiet, smooth, and before you know it, he’s at 50 without breaking a sweat. #ShreyasIyer #Cricket #AUSvsIND

Ad

Fans continued praising the star batter for his half-century, with one saying:

"Well played vice captain Shreyas Iyer. 61(77) under pressure — grit, patience and responsibility on display when india needed it most."

"What a resilient knock from Shreyas Iyer! Crafting 61 off 77 balls with 7 crisp boundaries, he anchored India's innings like a pro—salute to the warrior for battling through!" posted a fan.

Ad

"Shreyas Iyer doing what he does best! 61 runs under pressure, turning the match when India needed a hero. Middle-order maestro strikes again!" a fan said.

Team India continue losing wickets in the second ODI against Australia

Team India has endured a challenging time with the bat in the must-win second ODI against Australia in Adelaide. After losing Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli early, Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma added a crucial 118 runs for the third wicket.

Ad

However, the duo were dismissed in a three-over stretch, leaving India in a spot of bother at 160/4 in the 33rd over. Veteran wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul followed soon for just 11 as India sank to 174/5 in the 37th over.

The two spin-bowling all-rounders, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, have led a recovery of sorts with a 32-ball 34* for the sixth wicket. As things stand, the Men in Blue are 208/5 in 41 overs after Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news