"Statement India waited years for post Yuvraj Singh's Retirement!" - Twitter reacts to Shreyas Iyer's valuable 77-ball 61 in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer saved the side from the blushes in the ongoing second ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. The 30-year-old missed out with the bat in the series opener, scoring only 11 before being bounced out by Josh Hazlewood.
However, with India in trouble at 17/2, Iyer walked in and looked solid from the outset. The right-hander completed his 23rd ODI half-century off 67 deliveries with five glorious boundaries.
Just as he looked set for a three-figure score, Adam Zampa cleaned him up to force him to walk back for a 77-ball 61.
Despite the dismissal against the run of play, fans on X hailed the star middle-order batter for his brilliant knock, saving India from early trouble.
Here are some of the best reactions:
Fans continued praising the star batter for his half-century, with one saying:
"Well played vice captain Shreyas Iyer. 61(77) under pressure — grit, patience and responsibility on display when india needed it most."
"What a resilient knock from Shreyas Iyer! Crafting 61 off 77 balls with 7 crisp boundaries, he anchored India's innings like a pro—salute to the warrior for battling through!" posted a fan.
"Shreyas Iyer doing what he does best! 61 runs under pressure, turning the match when India needed a hero. Middle-order maestro strikes again!" a fan said.
Team India continue losing wickets in the second ODI against Australia
Team India has endured a challenging time with the bat in the must-win second ODI against Australia in Adelaide. After losing Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli early, Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma added a crucial 118 runs for the third wicket.
However, the duo were dismissed in a three-over stretch, leaving India in a spot of bother at 160/4 in the 33rd over. Veteran wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul followed soon for just 11 as India sank to 174/5 in the 37th over.
The two spin-bowling all-rounders, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, have led a recovery of sorts with a 32-ball 34* for the sixth wicket. As things stand, the Men in Blue are 208/5 in 41 overs after Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first.
