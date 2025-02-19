"Statpadding King, THE BOBBY BADSHAH"- Fans slam Babar Azam for his sedate half-century in 321 chase during PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 clash

Pakistan stalwart Babar Azam faced the ire of fans online after a sedate half-century in a steep chase during the Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand. He departed for 64 (90) in the opening match of the tournament on Wednesday (February 19) at the National Stadium in Karachi. His innings had allowed the required run rate to shoot above 10 runs per over.

After being asked to bat first, New Zealand notched up a daunting total of 320/5 on the back of centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham. Pakistan then got off to a poor start as they found themselves reeling at 22/2 at the end of 10 overs. Babar Azam played watchfully from the beginning and held one end together but could never break free to inject momentum into the innings.

While wickets kept falling at the other end, Babar hit a patient half-century to keep his side alive in the contest. However, the required run rate kept increasing steadily due to a lack of intent. Babar eventually perished in the 34th over for 64 (90), leaving the hosts at 153/6.

Fans took note of his poor batting returns and trolled him through their reactions on X (formerly known as Twitter). One user wrote:

"Out of 90 balls he played, total 52 balls were dot balls and he scored 64 runs. Ladies and Gentlemen Statpadding King, THE BOBBY BADSHAH for you."

"I couldn't watch Sunil Gavaskar's 36 (174) live but I watched Babar Azam bat in a 300+ chase," a fan wrote.

"Masterclass on how not to chase a target of 321 has come to an end," a fan wrote.

"Babar Azam is part of Fab 5? Hahahhahaha," a fan wrote.

"Babar scores one of the worst 50s in a 320 chase. 81 ball fifty....." a fan wrote.

"Babar Azam is an evolved soul, he’s above all these material things like 2 points from a victory, he’s on a different journey …. He’s playing in a completely different game in his head," a fan wrote.

After Babar Azam's departure, Pakistan got bundled for 260 and lost opening match of Champions Trophy 2025 vs New Zealand

Khushdil Shah played a blazing knock of 69 (49) later, but it ended in vain as Pakistan bundled out for 260 in 47.2 overs and lost the match by 60 runs. William ORourke and Mitchell Santner picked up three wickets apiece. Meanwhile, Matt Henry scalped two wickets for the Kiwis side in the bowling department.

