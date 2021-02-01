“Take every Test deep” – Joe Root shares strategy for upcoming India series

England captain Joe Root spoke about the team's aim to bat for long periods and post big totals in the first innings during the Indian tour. The four-match Test series against India starts on Friday (February 5) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

While Joe Root’s boys recently whitewashed Sri Lanka 2-0 away and are on a five-match winning streak abroad, one cannot discount the fact that they lost their previous Test series on Indian soil by a 4-0 margin. Joe Root, however, seems intent on playing the waiting game and tiring out the Indian bowlers.

“You’ve got to be prepared to bat for long periods. When you get in, especially in the first innings, you’ve got to really make it count. That’s what we’ll be aiming to do. Hopefully, we can stay in the game for as long as possible and take every Test deep against a quality side,” Joe Root told The Hindu on Monday (February 1).

Joe Root acknowledged that they are not as adept at countering spin as their Indian counterparts, while highlighting the importance of having the presence of mind to both defend and give due punishment to bad deliveries.

“You’ve got to be patient, especially as an English player when you are used to playing mainly against seam. You’ve got to be accepting [that] the ball will turn and pass the bat. You’re allowed to get it wrong on occasions, but you’ve got to stay calm and be quite clear about where you’re going to score runs.

“I think it’s really important to be able to trust your defence and also have clarity of where you want to score your boundaries,” Joe Root, who scored a staggering 426 runs at an average of 106.50 in the two Sri Lanka Tests, elaborated.

Quite remarkably, India have lost just one Test at home – against Australia in Pune in 2017 – and won 28 of the 35 matches played since losing the Kolkata Test to England in December 2012.

After making his debut in the fourth Test of that 2012-13 series in Nagpur, Joe Root is all set to see his career come full circle when he plays his 100th Test in Chennai.

Looking back at his debut, the 30-year-old labelled it as a reality check which exposed him to playing spin alongside greats like Sir Alastair Cook, Kevin Pietersen and Ian Bell.

“It’s great to come full circle and be back here. The way it started on that first tour in 2012, it was a real eye-opener for me, learning to play spin, playing with some great players and strong opposition. To come back to Chennai and play my 100th Test is very special. I can’t wait,” Joe Root exclaimed.

Batting at number six, Joe Root joint top-scored in England’s first innings that day, playing a gritty 73 off 229 balls. He then remained unbeaten on a 56-ball 20 in the second essay of the drawn encounter.

“We’ve discovered a new way” – Joe Root on taking 20 wickets away from home

The last time England won five-plus consecutive overseas Tests was between 1911 and 1914 [Credits: England Cricket]

English sides have perennially struggled to run through opposition sides, especially while playing abroad. But this current crop of players under Joe Root seemed to have bucked the trend, as was evident during the Sri Lanka whitewash last month.

The England skipper echoed similar emotions while reiterating the importance of making the first innings of a Test count.

“In the past, we have struggled to take 20 wickets, especially away from home. But I think we’ve discovered a way of doing that [taking 20 wickets]. We’ve also become more consistent and we make big first innings runs.

“We have now gone six or seven times past the 400 mark in the last 12 or so Tests, which is a great achievement and something that we need to keep doing if we’re going to seriously compete in away competitions,” Joe Root signed off.

Except for all-rounder Ben Stokes, speedster Jofra Archer and opener Rory Burns – who arrived in the country on January 23 – both sides are currently undergoing their mandatory six-day quarantine, and can start training only on Tuesday (February 2).