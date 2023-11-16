"Stay tuned, working on best script for 2003 revenge"- Top 10 funny memes as Australia edge out South Africa in a thrilling 2023 World Cup semi-final

Australia beat South Africa by three wickets in the second semi-final of the 2023 World Cup on Thursday, November 16, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

With a victory in the thrilling contest, Australia have reached the ODI World Cup final for the eighth time. They will face the hosts Team India in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19).

After opting to bat first, South Africa got bundled out for 212 runs in 49.4 overs. David Miller (101) played an innings for ages as he hit a sensational century on a tricky pitch against a high-quality Aussie bowling attack. The southpaw helped the Proteas to reach a respectable total after they were reduced to 24/4 inside 12 overs. Heinrich Klaasen (47) and Gerald Coetzee (19) lent him support during his knock.

In reply, Australian openers came out all guns blazing and raced off to 60/0 in just six overs to put their side ahead. South African bowlers then managed to bring their side back into the contest by picking up wickets at regular intervals. Pat Cummins (14*) and Mitchell Starc (16*) held their nerves in the end to take the Aussies home in a close finish.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the thrilling encounter between Australia and South Africa on Thursday. They expressed their reactions through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best ones:

"I think it's easier out there than sitting in the dugout"- Australia captain Pat Cummins after win against South Africa

At the post-match presentation, Australia skipper Pat Cummins reflected on the victory and said:

"I think it's easier out there than sitting in the dugout. It was madness for the last two hours but in the end it was a great effort from the bowlers. We expected the ball to turn, it was a bit gloomy so I wasn't to upset after losing the toss. Someting we talk about a lot."

He added:

"We weren't up to scratch at the start of the tournament. David Warner fielding the way he did at 37 was exceptional. Travis has a knack of finding the wickets. This has been a trend in the tournament and Travis was the man today. Just played beautifully."

On facing India in the World Cup final in Ahmedabad, Cummins added:

"The crowd will be pretty one-sided but that's the challenge. 2015 has been my career highlight. To be out there playing another final in the biggest stadium in the world, we are very happy as an unit."

India beat Australia in the league stages of the 2023 ODI World Cup, when the hosts beat the 2015 champions by six wickets in Chennai on October 8.