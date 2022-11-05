"Staying here will be more difficult" - Suryakumar Yadav on being the No. 1-ranked T20I batter

India's Suryakumar Yadav recently leapfrogged Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan to the top of the ICC T20I rankings for batters.

The right-hander has been in superb form with the bat since making his international debut last year. He is also the highest run-scorer in the shortest format in 2022, amassing 965 runs in 27 matches at an average of 41.95.

Suryakumar stated that he worked hard to reach the top of the chart and is aware that it will be a challenge to remain the top-ranked batter in T20Is. In a video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC), he said:

"I am really happy with it (No.1 ranking) and it has been hard work all the way. Reaching (No.1) was very difficult, but I think staying here will be more difficult. It will be a challenge, but I will try my best."

The Mumbai Indians (MI) batter has one T20I century and 11 half-centuries to his name, but his strike rate of 177-plus and his ability to score in all parts of the ground stand out.

"The number at which I bat there is a lot of pressure" - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar was asked what helped him become the top-ranked batter in T20Is. He thanked the team management for backing his fearless game and said:

"The freedom from the (India) management is a big boost for any player because the number at which I bat there is a lot of pressure when you go into bat.

"I feel the way they have handled me and given me a green signal to express fearlessly and I enjoy what I do wherever I am in the side, even if I get out. Out of 10 times, if I am succeeding seven times why not take a positive route?"

Suryakumar's rise to the top of the T20I standings comes less than 20 months after he made his international debut.

He has been in fine form in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022, amassing 164 runs, including two half-centuries, at an average of 54.66 in four matches.

