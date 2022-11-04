"Really proud to be the captain" - Shikhar Dhawan reacts after being appointed as Punjab Kings skipper

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have appointed veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan as their new skipper. He will replace Mayank Agarwal at the helm for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This is Punjab's (previously known as Kings XI Punjab) 14th captain in their 16 seasons.

The Kings had another disastrous season last year, finishing sixth in the standings with 12 points in 14 games. Dhawan, who has been captaining India's second-string ODI team of late, will bring in a wealth of experience as the franchise look to put an end to their barren run in the tournament.

Reacting to his appointment, Dhawan thanked everyone and stated that he is looking forward to the upcoming campaign. In a video shared by the franchise, the southpaw said:

"Sat Sri Akal everyone. I am really proud to be the captain of Punjab Kings. It's all because of your prayers and love that I have been given such a huge responsibility. I am really very happy and I would like to thank the Sher Squad. I am looking forward to the new season."

Dhawan was roped in by PBKS ahead of last season for a hefty amount of ₹8.25 crore. He had a good debut season for the franchise, amassing 460 runs in 14 games at an average of 38.33.

"We will try to conquer the world" - Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan further added that PBKS will leave no stone unturned in training and sought blessings from fans, saying:

"The entire team will gear up nicely for the upcoming season and for that we all need your blessings. And with the blessings of the almighty, we will try to conquer the world. Once again, I would like to thank each and every one of you Waheguru Ji Da Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Di Fatah."

Punjab Kings recently appointed Brad Haddin and Charl Langeveldt, who will join head coach Trevor Bayliss as part of the support staff.

Also Read: 3 players who can replace Babar Azam as Pakistan's T20I captain

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes