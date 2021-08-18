Former England seamer Steve Harmison concerned for team as Ashes loom

Former England seamer Steve Harmison sees a bleak future for England ahead of the Ashes series in Australia, which will start in December. Steve Harmison's comments came after the Three Lions slumped to a 151-run loss to India in the second Test at Lord's. As a result, India took a 1-0 lead in the series.

England's tactics came under fire on Day Five as they failed to remove India's tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. The pair added 89 runs for the last wicket, setting the hosts a target of 272 in 60 overs after declaring. In response, India's bowlers skittled England for 120, with nearly nine overs to spare.

Speaking to Talksport, Steve Harmison reckoned skipper Joe Root would have liked to revisit his plans after the game. The 42-year old highlighted that England's tactics backfired as the visitors stood up to their hostile bowling. Harmison said:

"It was a fantastic Test match. I bet Joe Root wished he could sleepwalk back into the Lord’s dressing room on Monday morning and do things all over again. England were a shambles. I find it hard to rant because they were that bad. When Bumrah walked into bat it was like a bully in the schoolyard being stood up to by the smaller kid."

Harmison added:

"They didn’t go hard at Bumrah, but did have a go at him verbally and tried to bowl bouncers at him. All of a sudden, India stood up to England, and they just capitulated. It was frightening to watch. The plans went out the window. They were rudderless and had nobody to say, ‘Hold on here, let’s stop doing what we are doing.' It went on and on and on."

Joe Root is carrying the team on his back: Steve Harmison

Steve Harmison further claimed England look clueless in the second Test. The former Durham cricketer also sympathized with Root, who he feels has a massive burden on his shoulders. Harmison fears where all their troubles could land them in trouble in the Ashes.

"England look all at sea at this moment in time. You can criticise Joe for his captaincy. But I find it hard to criticise that young man because of what he’s doing for the England cricket team… he’s carrying them on his back. It’s embarrassing. If it doesn’t stop, I just fear where it could be by the end of the Ashes in six months' time," said Harmison.

Root has been England's best batsman by a distance, scoring 386 runs in four innings. Their next best player is Jonny Bairstow with 118 runs. However, the hosts' top-order remains under pressure and several formal cricketers have called for sweeping changes in the unit.

