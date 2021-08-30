Former England seamer makes a massive prediction on James Anderson's future

Former England seamer Steve Harmison has dropped a stunning prediction on James Anderson's future. Although James Anderson has shown no signs of calling time on his international career, Steve Harmison anticipates his retirement after the final Test of the summer.

James Anderson, the spearhead of England's Test bowling attack for over a decade, continues to blossom even as a 39-year old. In the ongoing series against India, he has already taken 13 wickets in three Tests at 19.23. Furthermore, Anderson had already intended to play in the 2021 Ashes series in Australia.

Speaking to Talk Sport, Steve Harmison remarked that James Anderson might pull the curtain after the Old Trafford Test against India. Harmison stated he has been feeling the same way for a while now that the fifth Test against India could be Anderson's last.

"I've got a funny feeling, I don't know what it is, but I really have got a funny feeling that Jimmy Anderson will retire at the end of Old Trafford. I've said this for a while now, I've got a funny feeling Jimmy Anderson might just retire at the end of this summer."

The 43-year old also predicts the Ashes series might not go ahead and Anderson views Old Trafford as the best venue to end his illustrious career. Harmison anticipates the veteran will knock over Virat Kohli from the end named after him and feels there'll be no better way to bow out.

"I don't think the Ashes will either go ahead or go ahead in such a way and I think Jimmy might just look at this and go 'you know what, if I go to The Oval and bowl well and then I've got Old Trafford at the end, my illustrious career couldn't get any better than to finish by knocking Virat Kohli over from the end I bowl at, which is named after me, and there's potentially no Ashes in six months time. If I was Jimmy Anderson, I'd be [thinking] 'I don't think this can go any better."

Another brilliant Test match. All to play for in the last two games 🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/b6seDBoeT5 — James Anderson (@jimmy9) August 29, 2021

I feel like I’m bowling as well as ever: James Anderson

James Anderson's statement, given before the series paints an entirely different picture. The 165-Test veteran highlighted he is bowling the best he has and is keen to make an impact against India.

"Absolutely not! I feel like I’m bowling as well as ever. I feel great physically and I’m just looking forward to the series against India and I will look at everything else once we’ve got past this," Anderson stated as quoted by mirror.co.uk.

Rumors have surrounded Anderson being rested for the fourth Test against India, with Chris Woakes or Mark Wood to slot in his place. England leveled the five-match series with an innings win at Headingley after a 151-run loss at Lord's. The fourth match starts on the 2nd of September.

Edited by Diptanil Roy