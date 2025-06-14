Steve Smith avoids surgery after sustaining finger injury during SA vs AUS 2025 WTC Final - Reports

Australia veteran batter Steve Smith's gruesome finger injury is expected to heal without the intervention of surgery ahead of the Caribbean tour. He sustained the blow while attempting to take a catch in the slip cordon during Day 3 of the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) Final against South Africa at Lord's.

Smith had donned a helmet while being stationed a few yards ahead as opposed to a traditional slip fielder since the edges were not carrying consistently. Mitchell Starc managed to get Temba Bavuma to nick a delivery from around the wicket angle during a crucial stage of the fourth innings. However, the ball rushed to Steve Smith, who failed to hold on, and hurt himself in the process.

The former skipper looked in discomfort right away, holding both his finger as well as shoulder. The medical team were summoned, and after a little treatment on the field, the player walked off with them.

Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori confirmed after Stumps on Day 3 that Smith did not get back to the dressing room, and instead went straight to the hospital to treat the injury.

According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, the batter will not have to undergo surgery, but remains a doubt for the upcoming three-match Test series against the West Indies, scheduled to begin from June 25 onwards.

"The wound was cleaned, stitched and the finger placed in a splint and it's understood he will be able to bat if he can tolerate doing so with the splint, which he will need to wear for up to eight weeks although the wound itself is expected to heal in around a fortnight. The impact on him in the field would also need to be assessed and it could hinder his ability to field in the slips," the ESPN Cricinfo report read.

It is to be noted that Smith was also due for a one-off appearance in the ongoing 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) for the Washington Freedom during the 10-day gap between the culmination of the 2025 WTC Final and the start of the Caribbean tour. However, it looks unlikely that the player will be fit in time to play in the USA-based franchise league.

Steve Smith did not take the field on Day 4 of the 2025 WTC Final

Emerging player Sam Konstas came on as a substitute fielder after Steve Smith left the field midway through the 20th over of the fourth innings. The severity of the injury meant that the former skipper was not among the 11 players who stepped out on the field on Day 4 for the closing stages of the match.

He was spotted watching the proceedings from the iconic Lord's balcony as South Africa inch their way closer to a historic triumph. At the time of writing, the Proteas are only 14 runs away from winning the World Test Championship (WTC) mace, and securing their first ICC silverware since 1998.

