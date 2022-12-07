Steve Smith will captain Australia as Pat Cummins is ruled out of the second and final Test against West Indies at the Adelaide Oval. Scott Boland will replace the ace pacer in the team.

Cummins injured his right quad in the first innings of the opening Test in Perth and didn't bowl in the second essay, leaving Australia one bowler short.

However, the hosts overcame West Indies' resistance and wrapped up a 164-run victory on the final day of the Test to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

While Cummins reportedly passed a fitness test with physio Nick Jones during Australia's main training session on Tuesday, December 6, the management chose not to risk him, given the upcoming hectic schedule.

The right-arm speedster also missed last year's Adelaide Test after being a close COVID-19 contact, leading to Smith captaining the national side.

The former full-time captain was restored as Cummins' deputy last year.

Australia expect Cummins to recover for the first Test against South Africa, starting on December 17 at the Gabba in Brisbane.

The upcoming day-night contest against West Indies will mark just his third Test missed through injury since returning in 2017, having previously sat throughout Australia's tour of the UAE against Pakistan in 2018.

Meanwhile, right-arm seamer Boland will gear up for his third Test and his first since the Ashes summer. The 33-year-old took 18 wickets in the three Ashes Tests he played last year, including spectacular figures of 4-1-7-6 on debut in Melbourne.

The Aussies, undefeated in pink-ball Tests, will look to continue that run when they lock horns with the Windies.

The hosts put on a batting exhibition in the first Test, scoring 780 runs and losing only six wickets. Marnus Labuschagne earned the Player of the Match award for hitting double hundred and century in the first and second innings, respectively.

Australia's likely playing XI for the second Test against the West Indies

Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland.

