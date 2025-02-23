Steve Smith laughs as England commentator asks about Josh Inglis’ British passport after hundred in 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Stand-in Australia captain Steve Smith broke into laughter as former player Michael Atherton asked him about Josh Inglis' British passport after the wicketkeeper-batter played a freakish knock against England in the Champions Trophy 2025. Smith said he was not aware whether Inglis was still carrying his British passport but added that the Leeds-born cricketer was not going anywhere.

Inglis smashed his maiden ODI ton on Saturday, February 22, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore as Australia gunned down a record 352 with 15 balls and five wickets to spare. The 29-year-old hammered a pull for a maximum off Jofra Archer to get to the landmark and hugged Glenn Maxwell to celebrate the same. At the same time, he also smashed a six to finish things off and get Australia on board by staying unbeaten at 120.

In a video published by the ICC on Instagram, Atherton asked Smith about Inglis' British passport and the captain responded by saying:

"I don't know if Josh still has an English passport. But he's not going anywhere!"

Josh Inglis' 77-ball ton also meant that he had scored the fastest ton in Champions Trophy history.

"We sort of knew that was in our favor during the run chase" - Josh Inglis on appearance of dew

Josh Inglis. (Image Credits: Getty)

At the post-game press conference, the right-handed batter stated that they had confidence that dew would appear on the surface as it had during their last couple of days in training sessions. Hence, he feels that made batting significantly easier and said (as quoted by Cricbuzz):

"I think 350 is a big total in any one-day game. But we sort of knew, we trained here at night for the last couple of days and it got really dewy around 7.30 - 8 o'clock. So, we sort of knew that was in our favor during the run chase and if we could take it deep enough it would be tough for the bowlers at the back end. It made life easier for us, the wicket skidded on beautifully and it really helped our run chase."

Australia will next face a strong South African side in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

